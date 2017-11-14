FG, DTSG To Collaborate On Energy Theft, Power Billing System

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing and the Distribution Companies [DISCOs] to sentisize Nigerians on the need to curb energy thefts and resolve power billing issues in the country.

Governor Okowa stated this when he received the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Barr. Babatunde Fashola who led the management team of his ministry and agencies on a courtesy visit on Monday, November 13, 2017 in Asaba, said that there the need to create urgent awareness among the populace on the billing system, energy theft, reduce agitation among the populace and ensure prompt payment of bills.

“I wish to appreciate you for the good work you are doing, this consultative monthly meeting is innovative, we are happy that power generation has reach over 7,000 MVA, there is the need for advocacy to get people to pay bills, people have to be educated on the billing system, when you get bills you need to know how it was generated, it will reduce agitation. We need to sensitisize our people on the need to curb energy thefts”, he said.

He stressed that the state would work with the Distribution companies to look at the issues and possibly enact legislation on energy theft.

Senator Okowa commended the Minister on the improvement on power generation stating that it was important for the socio-economic development of the country.

While assuring Barr. Fashola on the state government’s readiness to intervene in the resolution of the compensation issues on the Sapele-Agbor Road, the Governor also called for immediate rehabilitation of the failed sections of the Asaba Head bridge end of the Benin-Asaba Road, stressing that “if nothing is done, the road will get worse during the December rush period and can pose security risk”.

Earlier, Barr. Fashola said that they were in Asaba for a Monthly Power Interactive meeting hosted by Benin Distribution Company [BEDC] to review the power issues in the country and resolve peculiar local electricity issues.

He opined that his ministry has generated over 7,000MVA of electricity and that measures were being put in place to improve the capacity of the DISCOs to distribute the generated power.

The minister appealed to Governor Okowa to intervene in the compensation issues on the Sapele-Agbor Road to enable the contractor move to site.



