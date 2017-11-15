Dame Okowa Commissions School, 11th Sickle Cell Clinic In Delta

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



In pursuance of the zeal to entrench basic education for Delta children and ensuring best clinical services to Survival Success People living with sicke cell anaemia across Delta state, the wife of the governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, has commissioned Divine Excellence Schools in Asaba and the 11th sickle cell clinic at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

While commissioning the Divine Excellence Schools in Asaba, Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa noted that the Proprietor of the school, a survival and success person absolved himself of the reality of his troubles but chose to excel in his prowess by undermining his situation to build towards human capital uplifting to attain his goals geared towards societal growth.

Proprietor of the school, Mr. Mobosi Anslem Chukwuemeka, in his address said the school which started since 2005 has witnessed tremendous growth in teaching and learning standard, adding that the goodwill and Christian faith of Dame Okowa has endeared many underprivileged persons to perfection and excellence in their respective endeavours.

He revealed that the gesture of Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, founder of the 05 Initiative through charitable and humanity services has earned her the accolade of a “God Sent.”

Chairman of the ocassion, Rev. Dr. Dan Ojeh commended the governor’s wife for helping to build a realistic future for children, especially the less privileged in the society, saying that the commissioning of a citatel of learning by Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, was the right vision which would help to sustain the goals of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration.



Also, as part of efforts to bring succour to the less privileged, especially persons with sickle cell disorder, wife of the governor and founder of 05 Initiative, commissioned the 11th sickle cell clinic at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area with a plea to handlers of sickle cell patients, to avail themselves of the services in the various clinics across the state.

In her address, during the commissioning of the sickle cell clinic at the General Hospital, Issele-Uku on Wednesday October 15, 2017, Dame Okowa, said the event was significant in the journey of the O5 Initiative as a result of the goodness of God, emphasizing that as part of the 05 Initiative commitment to bringing succor to the poor in the society, the team’s goal is to establish Sickle Cell Clinics in every local government of the state.

Dame Edith Okowa stated that despite the huge task of meeting the needs of all the less privileged people in the state, God has made it possible for the 05 Initiative to record huge support from Deltans in achieving set goals in line with the Health policy as enshrined in the PROSPERITY agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration which is aimed at giving hope to the hopeless and transforming lives.

The Delta First Lady, who lauded the O5 Initiative team for effectively educating and sensitizing members of the public against acts of stigmatization and misconceptions surrounding the sickle cell disorder, said the world class medical equipment which include Hematology auto analyzer, Haemoglobin electro-phoresis and Hematocrit centrifuge provided by the 05 Initiative is evident of the need to alleviate the sufferings of the people and restore joy to the Survival and Success Children.

She therefore enjoined good spirited individuals, bodies, corporate organizations among others, to come together to ensure improved advocacy and support at all times for persons with sickle cell disorder, adding that the fight against sickle cell disorder should not rest on parents, care givers and sufferers alone.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director General of the 05 Initiative, Mrs. Oghenekevwe Agas, whose address was delivered by the Focal Person of the 05 Initiative, Mrs. Lizzy Umukoro, said the project was passion driven, adding that the scheme was established to ensure that the survival rate of people with sickle cell disorder is higher, just as the equipment at the clinics were to help eradicate encumbrances faced by Survival Success People in accessing health facilities.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Delta state Ministry of Health, Dr. Mrs. Mimi Oseji described the efforts of Dame Okowa in providing world class medical equipment for sickle cell clinics as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Speaking separately on the “Importance of genotype, nutrition in management of sickle cell and investigation, Dr. Mrs. Uche Okwe and Mr. Benedict Oven, a laboratory technician, who spoke in local dialects urged concerned persons to seek medical screening in ascertaining genotype statuses and called on parents and guardians who have “success children” (SS) to avail themselves to the world class medical facilities provided by the 05 Initiative for effective management of their child and wards.

The events were marked by cultural displays as well as sharing of mosquito treated nets by Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa to the admiration of all.

