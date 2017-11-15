Delta Govt Approves Bridge Across River Forcados *Plans Establishment of Agro-Industrial Park

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



In a bid to extend road infrastructure to the mostly inaccessible riverine areas of the state, the Delta state government has approved the construction of Ayakoromo Bridge across River Forcados in Burutu Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that the approval was part of the decisions taken at the state Executive Council meeting held in Asaba on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Mr. Ukah said the approval is in line with the avowed determination of the state government to link riverine and upland communities in the state to bring about economic and social integration.

According to Mr. Ukah, with the construction of the Ayakoromo Bridge, Burutu town, which hitherto has not been accessible by road, will soon become a beehive of social and economic activities with vehicular movements witnessed for the very first time.

He stated that the bridge will also connect other riverine communities to other parts of the state.

The Delta State Executive Council also approved the establishment of an agro-industrial park at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

He said that the agro-industrial park will provide common dedicated infrastructure and facilities for agro-processing, value addition and agribusiness as a means to improving the ease-of-doing business and promoting economic diversification and growth of the state, including creating more than 5,000 jobs along the agricultural value chain.

According to the Commissioner for Information, the park will be executed through public-private partnership between the state government, Mirai Group in Israel and Norsworthy Investments Limited.

The Executive Council further approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Market and Crudas Roads, construction of Kings Street, reconstruction of Apollo/Palm Avenue and the construction of Low Cost Housing Estate Road, off Shell Road, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Council.

Also approved is the rehabilitation of Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpitime/Onicha-Olona Road in Aniocha Local Government Council.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements