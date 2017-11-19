Delta LGA Election: Bashorun Askia Mobilizes Support For PDP Candidates, Okowa’s Return In 2019

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, FCNA, CrFA, has called on all Isoko sons and daughters to come out enmasse to mobilize support for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the January 6, 2018 local government election in Delta state.

The astute politician and pillar of youth empowerment in Isoko nation also said that strategic mobilization has been made by leaders of the party in Isoko South and Isoko North local government areas respectively, to ensure a successful campaign and presentation of party flags to Sir Itiako Ikpokpo at the Oleh Sports Stadium, Oleh in Isoko South and Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor at Ekwerigbe Primary School, Ozoro in Isoko North on December 2, by the state Chairman of the party, Olorogun Barr. Kingsley Esiso.

According to him, “The re-election of Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor and Sir Itiako Ikpokpo as chairmanship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Isoko South and Isoko North council areas would enable them consolidate on their respective achievements, aimed at improving the lives of the people through the provision of basic and social amenities.”

He urged the people of Isoko South and Isoko North to come out enmasse to give massive support to the PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates to enable them secure overwhelming victory in the forthcoming local government election for the achievement of greater democracy dividends through sustainable development, peace and unity.

Bashorun Askia, who is also a chieftain of the Delta Political Vanguard (DPV) which is the Mass Mobilisation and Sensitisation organ of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, said PDP stakeholders in the local government areas are determined to employ holistic approach towards strengthening unity in the party and expressed happiness in the resounding pledge of all PDP faithful to support the candidates.

He disclosed that the Isoko people have reaffirmed their stand to help build confidence and mobilize massive support for all the Peoples Democratic Party candidates in the January 6, 2018 local government election as well as the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in 2019.

According to him, “We are not resting on our oars as PDP chieftains. We are all out to work vigorously for the general interest of the party in Delta state headed by Olorogun Barr. Kingsley Esiso and with a commitment to ensure electoral victory for all PDP candidates.”

Bashorun Askia, who also expressed immense appreciation to His Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for his consistent commitment to the development of the state through the execution of infrastructure projects in the nooks and crannies of the state, noted that the Governor Okowa administration has improved the lives of the people in terms of job creation, appointments and building trust between government and the people.

Recall that Bashorun Askia, has severally been commended for advancing the effective sensitization and mobilization of the people at the grassroots by engaging party executives at the ward and local government levels to ensure that the party retains and sustains its firm political grip on the electorates ahead of the elections.

