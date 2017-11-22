Public Presentation And Review Of Teresa-Mary Ozowa’s ‘TONS AND THORNS OF GOLD’

Blank POETRY

In a bid to contribute her quota towards solving the menace of secret cultism in schools, Barr. (Mrs.) Teresa-Mary Ozowa has formally made a public presentation of her new work, <strong><em>TONS AND THORNS OF GOLD,</em></strong> a publication of MAAMA MARIAE BOOKS NIGERIA, on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in Asaba, Delta state.

In her welcome address, the author, Barr. (Mrs.) Teresa-Mary Ozowa said “the novel has dared to present a TRUTH that is bitter but topical: the ills of secret cultism in the nation’s institutions of learning”, adding that “this evil spread down to the polytechnics and colleges of education… And now, behold! There are secret cults in our secondary and primary schools!”

According to her, “It is unconscionable for us to sit back and watch the menace of secret cultism in our schools snowball into an unmanageable proportion, and at the end of our days here on earth hand over…