Politics: Cairo Springs Surprises For Delta *As APC Hauls Key PDP Members, Supporters

The game has just begun. Reports reaching Blank NEWS Online indicates that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not experience an easy ride to the January 6, 2018 local government and 2019 governorship polls, as the All Progressive Congress (APC) makes a haul in PDP’s stronghold.

The wife of a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Ali, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). She was received on Thursday by the APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, at the party’s National Secretariat and accompanied by the Delta State APC Chairman, Jones Ode Erue; Frank Kokori; Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and other top APC stalwarts and supporters from Delta State

Back home, in Delta state, Delta APC Leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor OON, Dr-Cairo Ojougboh and Snr Apostle Yemi Omaghomi led Delta APC to receive top PDP decampees in Patani local government area on Wednesday, November 22 and Bomadi local government area on Thursday, November 23 dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Israel Unutame said; “We are the people doing the dirty jobs and magic in PDP during general elections but today we turn our back on PDP and that magic will now be done in APC come 2019.”

Also speaking, the former PDP Chairman of Patani local government, Vincent Oborikpo noted that “We have led over 5000 PDP women, men and youths to join APC to work with our whole hearts to bring results. The population of Patani Local Government Area is 70, 000 and our voting strength is 40, 000; we therefore ask for your normal support whenever we come to you as leaders”.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the party, leader of Delta State All Progressive Congress (APC), O’tega Emerhor declared that there was fever in the camp of the People’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state at the moment.



Mr. Emerhor while commending the duo of Mr. Unutame and Oborikpo for leading the people to join APC, said “Today we are receiving strong men from PDP therefore PDP is going down and our ground is been boosted. There is fever in the camp of Delta PDP right now. Because when Delta PDP heard of this defection, they begin to beg them with appointment as Special Assistants and contracts without payment that will bring trouble.

“PDP is gone and I am excited about this mammoth crowd; and I tell you that Patani is moving in the right direction. Some people are yet to join us and I know their fears; but do not be afraid for APC is taking over Delta in 2019.

“Therefore, anybody still outside should come and join us now because nobody is left in PDP. President Buhari is not going to allow anymore rigging in elections because it is now going to be one man, one vote, like the just concluded Anambra governorship Election”.

Also Speaking, state coordinator of APC elders council, Cairo Ojougboh said, “Deltans must stop a government that has no budget which is a blue print fraud. Deltans have the weapons to stop it with their voters’ card, all APC supporters must to go back to their various units and wards to sensitize the people including those who are up to 18 years on the urgent need to register and cast your votes in 2019”.

Delta APC Leader, Olorogun O'tega Emerhor OON, Dr-Cairo Ojougboh and Snr Apostle Yemi Omaghomi led Delta APC received the top Patani PDP decampees led by Rev. Israel Unutame to APC.

Other decampees are, Hon. Abel Trakiriowei, Hon. Ebimobowei Ekpobotebe, Hon. Jonathan Ewokorai, Hon. Otuvwede James, Hon. Louis Ekiyor, Comrade Commander Samson(Leader of Non-Indigenes in Patani), Hon. Chief Commander Richman Yinbiri, Double Chief Ade Israel, Chief Oki Fairhurst, Chief Duke Christopher, Hon. Okoriye E. Darlington, Prince Lawrence Babodor, Chief Joseph Ukpeni, Comrade Oduru Paul and Vincent Poripo and their supporters.

In attendance were, Hon. Austin Ogbaburhun, Delta APC Treasurer; Hon. Ezebri, Chief Chris Porbeni, Patani APC Chairman; Hon. Joe Ekiyor, Mudiaga Okorefe, Monday Oyeghe, Emmanuel Oki, Elder Fuludu Ayanbiri, Barr. Reginald Asiuwhu and a host of others.

