Okowa Extols Prof. Ijomah’s Intellectual Contribution To Nigeria At 81

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated renowned Professor of Political Sociology, author, scholar, academician, and institutional administrator, Professor Benedict Imeagwu Chukwumah Ijomah, as he turns 81 on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

Governor Okowa in a statement issued in Asaba on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, eulogized Prof. B.I.C. Ijomah as an elder statesman, an influential political and intellectual leader whose contributions to the Nigerian nation in several capacities is legendary.

He further described Prof. Ijomah as a thoroughbred researcher, academician, refined politician, prolific author, orator and a man of the people and assured that the government is committed to the promotion of scholarship and excellent efforts which the renowned Professor epitomized.

The statement read in part:”I congratulate one of the founding fathers of our dear state Prof B.I.C. Ijomah as he celebrates his 81st birthday.

“As a bastion of knowledge and inspiration, a man of great political depth and insight, a leader of leaders, you contributed immensely to the development of our state and country in the several capacities you have served.

“As a government we acknowledge your role and efforts as one of the founding fathers of Delta State as well as your efforts in pioneering the South-South People’s Conference, SSOPEC which no doubt gave vent to a South South President in 2011.

Okowa assured Prof Ijomah that his government will continue to build on the legacies, visionary foresight and solid foundations laid by the founding fathers of the State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I celebrate a great elder statesman whose fountain of knowledge has remained an inspiration to many as he turns 81 years today.”

According to Aniagwu, Okowa wishes Prof B.I.C. Ijomah, a fulfilling birthday celebration and prays that the Almighty God grant him many more years of good health and strength to continue with his service to mankind.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements