Delta Assembly: Ogbogu Advises Oshimili North Youths To Support Amadi-Emina Jnr

Youths in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state have been advised to give their total support for the actualization of the aspirations of Mr. Israel Amadi-Emina Jnr., a Delta State House of Assembly hopeful in Oshimili North Constituency under the auspices of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A prominent youth leader, Mr. Ogbogu Onyeayana made the call while receiving Mr. Israel Amadi-Emina Jnr during a consultation meeting at his residence in Okpanam, weekend, explaining that it was time for the youths to be actively involved in determining those who genuinely represent their interests at the legislative chambers.

He noted that Mr. Israel Amadi-Emina Jnr is a vibrant youth with proven integrity, propelled by the desire to serve and make laws aimed at achieving people oriented goals in Oshimili North Constituency.

According to him, “Your decision to start consulting with the people in Oshimili North Constituency early enough is a good one because it will give the constituents the opportunity for a general assessment of your personality, your vision and mission

“I will assist in mobilizing general support, especially the youths to make your ambition successful. We believe that as a youth, you still have the dexterity to contribute meaningfully to the people of Oshimili North because we also need vibrant representatives at the state legislature.”



Earlier, the House of Assembly aspirant, Mr. Israel Amadi-Emina Jnr, who hails from Ebu in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state, said his decision to contest was to render genuine representation and service to the people, adding that he has all it takes to compete for the state House of Assembly seat both at the primary and general elections.

Amadi-Emina Jnr therefore appealed to the people of Oshimili North for total support of his political ambition for youth emancipation, women and youth empowerment, genuine representation, unhindered access, as well as constituency consultations and development through prompt delivery of democracy dividends.

He further enjoined the people to be very careful in choosing their representatives henceforth, saying that the choices they made in the past has yet to make meaningful impact in the lives of the constituents due to poor representation and quest for personal enrichment at the expense of the people who voted them into offices.

While pledging his loyalty to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the ward, local government and state level, he promised to give credible and effective representation to the people of Oshimili North constituency which will make the leaders, women and youths proud.



