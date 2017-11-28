2019 Guber: How Ibori’s Statement Causes Jitters In Okowa’s PDP

“I don’t belong to any political party, I am now an elder statesman.” -Ibori

“Delta Governorship polls is all about Anioma, not me” -Okowa



Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:

The recent statement credited to former governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, indicating his new apolitical status of being independent of any political party may have sent jitters to supporters of Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who is seeking for a second tenure in office.

Recall that Chief Ibori who was hosted at a grand reception organized in his honour by the immediate past Secretary to the Delta state Government, (SSG), Ovuozourie Macaulay, at Owhelogbo, Isoko North local government area of the state, had stated that “I don’t belong to any political party, I am now an elder statesman, my political family members cut across, so, I speak as such.”

But in what seems like Governor Okowa’s reaction to Ibori’s statement, the governor stated that governorship ballot of 2019 in Delta State is solely about the right of the Anioma nationality of Delta North, not about his personality as the governor.

Okowa, who stated this during the campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ika South, Ika North-East and Aniocha North local government areas, preparatory for the January 6, 2018 council elections in the state, warned the people of Delta North Senatorial District to protect the right, which issued from an unwritten pact for the peoples of the state.

According to Okowa, since someone has started representing the Anioma already in that capacity as a governor, any Anioma indigene who would truncate the set-up stands must be seen as an enemy of the people.

Still very disturbed by the Ibori’s statement, Okowa had to abandoned the main purpose of the campaigns for his chairmanship candidates of his party midway during the rallies, and reminded his people that the other two senatorial districts (Delta Central and Delta South) had ruled for eight years each since the present democratic dispensation and asserted that the case of the Delta North should not be different.

While advising them to turn out en masse and register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he urged them to also come out in their numbers to vote for him during the election to have enough vote from the district.

Falling back to the main purpose of the rallies which is campaigns for the council polls, Okowa commended the turn-out, noting that they were as good as governorship rallies.

“No one will believe that this crowd came out from only one local government area; it is impressive and it shows the strength of our party at the grassroots level. There is nothing greater than a united family and I am happy that our party is strong, united and peaceful.

“Let us continue to campaign and prepare ourselves for the January 6 elections. We should sensitise our people to come out and vote. Women are very important in politics; they come out in their numbers to participate in politics. They should be allowed to contest for elective positions.

“Only Aniocha South and Aniocha North failed to field a minimum of three women for the coming elections and they will do that through the appointment of supervisory councillors, in line with the decision of the leadership of the party in the state,” the governor assured.

At the rallies, Kingsley Esiso, state chairman of the PDP, assured that the party would continue to work for the people by delivering on its electoral promises. He urged Deltans to resist unpopular political parties with records of failing in their promises.

“We should not follow parties that tell us lies. They will tell lies in the state; if the lies fail, they will call their masters to continue with their lies.”

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North, reiterated that the PDP’s winning streak in Delta would continue because the people were comfortable with the party and were ready to remain with it.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements