How Dame Okowa Blends God’s Love With Royalty *Honours Wives Of Traditional Rulers In Delta

In a bid to imbue tradition and culture with the word of God, the wife of Delta state Governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, on Monday, December 4, 2017hosted wives of 120 traditional rulers from across the state to a Christmas luncheon and interactive session at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

The royal mothers, including the Omu of Anioma, HRH Obi Martha Dunkwu and other female traditional title holders, were adorned in colours of royalty, elegance and beauty said the parley would go a long way in fostering unity and cultural tolerance in the state and country at large.

The Governor’s wife who spoke on the topic- “The Saving Power of Jesus”, literally and spiritually engaged the elated royal mothers from across the 25 local government areas of the state in a uniqe interactive session, saying “the best way to celebrate Christmas was through self examination and determination to live right.”

Dame Okowa preached to them that the birth of Jesus Christ who brought hope and salvation to mankind, was worth celebrating but advised that the season should be commemorated in love and forgiveness, which the season depicted.

The Delta First Lady, while enjoining the royal mothers to always uphold the virtues of patience, love, forgiveness and positivity urged them to desist from envying evildoers by bearing in mind that Christians were the living Bible.

She lamented that trust, love, and integrity was gradually eroding from the society, as a result of the increase in rate of wickedness, adding that it was a sign that the end time was near.

“Do not to be carried away with the euphoria of the celebration but always remember that the same Christ would return again to judge our work on earth.

‘Christmas remains a season of sober reflection of ones lifestyle and preparedness for the second coming of Christ, in order to make amends where necessary”, she told the royal mothers.

The Director General, 05 initiative and wife of the Secretary to the state Government, Mrs Kevwe Agas, who earlier welcomed the guests, said the event provided a common platform for the wives of the custodians of tradition across the state to exchange ideas for the development of their various communities.

The wives of traditional rulers who spoke, commended Dame Okowa for bringing them together to familiarise themselves and brainstorm on issues that would improve lives and bring progress to the state, saying it would go a long way in fostering unity and cultural tolerance in the state and country at large.

Highpoint of the event which was attended by top female government functionaries was the presentation of gifts to the royal mothers by Dame Okowa. It also featured cultural dances and display performed by the Council for Arts and Culture, as well as drama presentation by the Glory of God Drama Ministry, Asaba.



