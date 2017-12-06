Delta PDP LG Candidates Are Tested, Trusted –Gov. Okowa ***We Will Deliver All PDP Candidates –Bashorun Askia

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has disclosed that candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the January 6, 2018 local government elections in the state are tested men and women who will ensure that the right things are done for the people.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure during the campaign rally of the PDPat Oleh, Isoko South and Ozoro, Isoko North local government areas respectively, ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.

The Governor, at the well attended rallies held on Saturday, December 2, 2017, also, thanked those who lost in the primaries of the party when the candidates for the elections emerged for putting the party first before self.

“In every election, it is not everybody who aspires that will emerge as candidate, I suffered the same fate in 1990 but, I rose up and supported the person who was chosen as the party’s candidate, today, I am a Governor; those who lost in the primaries should not lose hope, they should continue to work for the party and always put the party first before self,” he said, adding, “leaders of the party should know that this is democracy and we are going for elections, they should go to their different wards and galvanize votes because, nobody will write result anywhere and the number of votes from your area will show how popular you are.”

At Oleh, Governor Okowa commended the people for turning out in their large numbers for the campaign rally, stating that the crowd of party faithful was a clear evidence that the PDP was strong in the area, just as the Chairman of the party in the state, Olorogun Barr. Kingsley Esiso stated that the sincerity of Governor Okowa in managing the affairs of the state has increased the fortunes of the PDP.

Shortly after speaking at the podium, a PDP chieftain and Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, FCNA, CrFA, said: “As you can see, the campaign is a carnival of the Isoko people celebrating the PDP and particularly their son, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, whom I’ve just referred to at the podium as a son of Isoko land that has came back home to his people.

“We are very supportive of him because he has done so well for us. He has shown us that he is one of us. He has shown us that it pays to support somebody good and that the SMART agenda that he has for Delta is working.

“Under him, Delta is working and it is working well. Despite the crunch in the financial system and the economic problems that have bedeviled the country, he has been able to navigate the state completely out of those troubled waters and today, you can see that Delta state is among the few states that have paid salaries up to date. Delta state is among the few states where infrastructural development is ongoing in the sphere of human capital development and job creation and touching the lives of all and sundry.And for these the Isoko people are saying well done and thank you.

“For the local government elections, we are ready that these outpouring of encomiums we are doing now, we are going to show it in our votes. We will vote all councillorship candidates of the party in all the wards in the local government. We are sure to deliver all the PDP candidates and the Chairman and the Vice Chairman is a foregone conclusion because we are going to deliver all of them.”

“You can see that it only on paper and media that you have what they call APC, on ground here, you don’t find them. This is Oleh. Nobody can come out to say I’m APC. They can’t even come out to do a congress, let alone a campaign.

“We have taken over every nook and cranny of this local government. And I know that the way the Governor performed here in our local government is the same way he has performed in other local governments because I can tell you as of fact that even in our neighbouring local government of Isoko North, he has performed wonderfully well and I know that come 2019, it is just carry go for Governor Okowa. Isoko people say thank you our governor, thank you our son, thank you our brother. We are here for you now and always. Carry Go!”

Other leaders of the party in the areas, Senator Stella Omu, Senator James Manager, Dr Idodo-Umeh, Chief Dennis Etalokwu, Hon. Orezi Esievo, Chief Solomon Ogba, Hon. Ross Uredi, Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay, Hon. Tim Owefere, Dr. (Parm.) Nelson Ejakpovi, among others, also stated that Delta State belongs to the PDP and the party will emerge victorious in the January 6, 2018 local government elections.

Highpoint of the events was the presentation of PDP flags to Hon. Itiakpo Constantine, Chairmanship candidate in Isoko South local government and his counterpart in Isoko North local government area, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor whioe the councillorship candidates were also called out and presented to the people.



