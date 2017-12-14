Delta Govt Approves Award Of Contract For Teachers Professional Development Centre  … Appointment Of Two Traditional Rulers 

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The Delta State Government has approved the award of contract for the construction of Phase 1 of a Teachers Professional Development Centre (TPDC) at Owa–Oyibu in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

This was one of the approvals made during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Asaba, Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

A release issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, after the meeting, showed that the construction of Asaba–Ase/Abari Road using reinforced concrete rigid pavement in Ndokwa East and Patani Local Government Areas was also approved.

The state government further approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of Owa-Alero/Idumueseh Road in Ika North East Local Government Area.

According to Mr. Ukah, the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Paul Odilile Opili, as the Onu of Ebu Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area, as well as the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Kenneth Eneriakpoze Onomeregware as the Odio-Ologbo of Erowha Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area were also approved.

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

