A former member of the National Assembly, who represented the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu has received the 2017 Rainbow award, for his developmental efforts in lighting up the rural areas, especially his constituency, as well as the attraction of health facilities that improved the economic conditions of the people of the area.

The Rainbow award was presented to the distinguished lawmaker by the organisers of the Annual Ogwasi-Uku Carnival and Rainbow Choice Award for 2017, at a colourful ceremony which took place in Ogwashi Uku, headquartes of Aniocha South LGA, Delta State, on Monday December 26, 2017.

The award, according to the organizers, was presented to Rt. Hon. Elumelu, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Aniocha/Oshimili Frderal constituency, particularly his attraction of the Ibusa Mega Power Step Down for sustainable development.

“This Rainbow Award, 2017, is presented to you in recognition of your unforgettable achievements by helping to attract the Ibusa Mega Power Step Down for Sustainable Electricity in Anioma,” the organisers said during the award ceremony.

The former legislator, who was also the chairman of the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Power, as well as Health in consecutive terms, has been accorded with the unrivaled recognition as the architect of the improved power service within the Aniocha/Oshimili axis of the state, with the construction of the 132/33Kva Step Down at Ibusa.

Responding on behalf the lawmaker, the Director General, Movement for Democratic Emancipation, a body driving Hon. Elumelu’s Political concern, Mr Chigbu Anene said that the recognition was well deserved, for the fact that the attraction of the project has changed the face of the Federal Constituency, which for years was in darkness.

“The Award is a well deserved one. It recognises his strives to bring down the step down transmission line to his constituency and other developmental projects like the State of the Art Hospital at Onitcha-Uku, during his time as a representative of the people at the National Assembly. Today that singular effort has changed the economic fortune of the constituency”, Chief Anene said.

In a recent media chat with the members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, (DOPF), in his country home at Onitcha Uku, the former Lawmaker equally revealed how his committee uncovered sharp practices which involved highly placed individuals in the country within the Rural Electrification Agency, and how his staunch stance to maintain and uphold due process saved him from indictment, when the former Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC), Chairman, Mrs Farida Waziri, doing the bidding of some influential individuals, tried to rope him in with the allegation of misappropriating N5.6 Billion Naira, without telling the world that the amount of money was indeed an Advance Payment Guarantee domiciled in about ten banks including Zenith Bank, for contract award guarantee by the Agency.



