In what could easily be likened to a divine intervention, an unjustly imprisoned inmate at the Agbor Prisons in Ika South Local Government of Delta State, Mr. Chinedu Offor, has regained freedom at the instance of Her Excellency Dame Edith Okowa, wife of the Executive Governor of Delta state and founder of 05 Initiative.

The process leading to the freedom of the inmate happened while prison inmates were receiving free treatment and medication at the Agbor Prisons, to close the Healthier 2018 as part of the free medical outreach to prison formations across the state.

Mr. Chinedu Offor, who hails from Aniocha North said he was unjustly arrested and imprisoned when he came from Abuja to visit his family in his village.

While narrating his ordeal to the Delta state First Lady, who was helping the inmate to put on his medicated glasses to close the free medical programme at the Agbor Prisons, after she enquired from the young man how he found himself in prison, Mr. Chinedu Offor disclosed that he had arrived the village on a family visit, ahead of the Yuletide period but luck ran against him when he was arrested by the Police in the place of his father after he pleaded that his father should not be detained and he was subsequently detained and imprisoned at the Agbor Prisons since November 17, 2017.

Moved by Mr. Chinedu Offor’s story, and in her usual humanitarian guestsure, Dame Edith Okowa, founder of the 05 Initiative sought to find out the truth from the Prison offiicials who corroborated the story and thereby made fruitful efforts to ensure his immediate release.

The free medical programme is organised by the 05 Initiative in conjunction with the Isioma Okobah Foundation and medical students with a difference from Georgia State University, Atlanta Georgia, USA, targeted at tackling common ailments facing prison inmates.

It takes a Heart of Gold to render humanitarian services such as this to the less privileged in the society. This feat has severally been initiated and effectively put to practice by the Mother of Delta, a humble Christian who hates to see a face without a smile, Dame Edith Okowa.

