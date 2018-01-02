Delta First Lady Dame Okowa Welcomes First Baby Of The Year 2018 In Agbor

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:

The 2018 star New Year baby, Kosisochukwu Purity Bright has been born at the Central Hospital, Agbor, sharing the same birth hospital with Her Excellency Dame Edith Okowa.

The new born baby girl, weighing 3.5kg was delivered at the Central Hospital, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area at 12.37 am on Monday, January 1, 2018 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Igudia Bright who hail from Alileha Agbor.

Presenting cash and gift items to the Bright family at the maternity ward, the governor’s wife thanked God for the gift of life and congratulated the family on producing the Baby of the Year 2018.

She disclosed that her mother gave birth to her at the same Central Hospital, Agbor, 56 years ago and shared other good memories of the hospital,describing it as a place of joy and happiness.

Dame Okowa urged Deltans to seek the face of God, declaring what they wanted to see in 2018, correct their past mistakes and live a life of gratitude and forgiveness, pointing out that everyone have their destiny in their hands.

The father of the New Year Baby, Mr. Igudia Bright, a 36-year-old business man and her mother, Mrs. Mercy Bright, expressed joy that the birth of their baby girl attracted the governor’s wife to the hospital and thanked her for the cash and gifts items.

The governor’s wife later visited every child in the ward with gift items and prayed for them.

Remarkable on her visit was her decision to settle the hospital bill of an eight-year-old boy at the Paediatrics Ward, Master Onyeka Philips, suffering from a poorly treated tetanus condition and whose parents could not afford the prescribed drugs and treatment, according to the Principal Nursing Officer, Mrs. Franca Ebite.

The governor’s wife, who was moved with compassion, immediately released funds to begin immediate treatment and promised to foot the hospital bills when his treatment is completed.

