Throughout this new year of 2018, the Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Delta State, will throw a year-long celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of its commencement.

In a press statement of Sunday 7th January 2018, Mr. G.O Egbiri, WDU’s Registrar said that “Though the university acquired the Federal Government’s approval in May 2007, it actually commenced academic activities on March 31st 2008.

WDU produced its first set of graduates in 2010 and since then it has graduated seven sets of final year students regularly. This means WDU has never witnessed any disruption either by staff’s strike action or students’ unrest. Also to be celebrated is the total absence of cultism in the school” said the Registrar.

Mr. Egbiri explained that “WDU offers 15 fully accredited undergraduate courses in Social and Management Sciences as well as Natural and Applied Sciences. In addition, we have recently received National University Commission’s (NUC) approval for two programmes, namely, B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies and B.Sc. International Relations.

NUC has also given WDU approval for Law degree programme for which we are presently seeking Council of Legal Education’s approval. Remarkably, the University boasts of fully equipped and functional laboratories, the Registrar said.

The statement continued: “WDU’s Permanent Site is a sprawling 150 hectres of once luscious and ever-green forest from which an eye-catching picturesque campus is being created through an uncommon harmony between Mother Nature and the most wondrous architectural statements in brick, steel, glass and stone, giving the ambiance of a well-manicured garden”.

The celebrations will be spread out through the entire year and will involve special lectures to be delivered by top class national figures and respected Local and Foreign Academics. Also lined up are varieties of Sporting, Literary and Cultural activities involving WDU’s students and staff.

Specifically, WDU will host a sports fiesta. The university is already a sports power house; it hosted the All Nigeria Private Universities Games (NUPGA) in 2011 and emerged second”. In 2017 WDU won 22 medals at the 7th NUPGA games hosted by Nile University, Abuja.

Obviously, WDU has firmly established itself in the comity of Nigerian universities within 10 years, the Registrar said. WDU graduates are flying high in various establishments in the country and abroad, while some others are engaged in Postgraduate programmes in top-flight universities across the globe.

We at WDU are rolling out the drums in a well-deserved celebration and all universities, industries and the general public are invited to celebrate with us. ” he added.

