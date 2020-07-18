Isoko Nation Gives FG Two Weeks Ultimatum *Threatens To Shut Down Oil, Gas Fields Over Marginalization

–Blank NEWS Online (NIGERIA) –From Michael EKOKORUWE:

Isoko people have given the Federal Government of Nigeria two weeks ultimatum to respond to the marginalization of Isoko sons and daughters bidding for the 57 marginal oil fields in Delta State and demanded for fairness and justice by allowing experienced resource indigenes to play key role in the oil industry.

The President General of Isoko ethnic nationality, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, made the statement during a press conference held at Isoko Development Union national secretariat Oleh, Isoko South local government area of Delta State.

He stated that ‘enough is enough’ of the injustice as other tribes not necessarily qualified than Isoko indigenes are brought to buy over God’s given assets to the detriment of the people.

While declaring total support with the people of Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo, Chief Amadhe urged the federal government to give oil producing communities the ‘right of first refusal’ in the bidding process for the 57 marginal oil fields in Delta State, noting that “Isoko people cannot continue to wallow in poverty as they are denied benefits from God’s given goldmine”.

He maintained that Isoko nation is second where crude oil was produced in commercial quantity in the country, particularly Uzere in 1958 after the first one at Oloibiri in Bayelsa State. Amadhe added that currently, Isoko contributes 19% to the total production quota of Delta State.

Chief Amadhe emphasized that Isoko nation has eight oil fields at Uzere East and West, Oroni, Ogini, Oleh / Olomoro, Owhe Agip field at Irri which extends to Isoko community of Osekwenike in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State. He added that “Isoko has produced oil for the past 62 years in Nigeria but has been denied benefits of the natural resource which contributes over 90% of the country’s earnings”.

While commending President Mohammadu Buhari for the reactivation of 15 oil wells in Isoko section of OML 28 at Uzere, Amadhe appealed to the president to bring back the contractor working on abandoned Federal roads in Isoko land just as the federal Ministry of Works used engineers for the scoping of the road which according to him will be the only federal project in the area.

Amadhe also appealed to president Mohammadu Buhari to prevail on Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited on their obligation to Isoko in the area of non implementation of corporate social responsibility and Gmou, adding that the headquarter of the company should be relocated back to Delta State.

He stated that the marginal oil fields should be given to Niger Delta as compensation for the long time of degradation and demanded for the conversion of gas to electricity in the area.

The President of the women wing of Isoko Development Union, Chief Mrs. Felicia Suleiman and President of HOSTCOM Isoko chapter, Mr. Idibra Morrison in separate speeches, advocated for commensurate development of Isoko nation through federal appointment, emphasizing that ‘enough is enough’, Isoko should not be seen as second class citizen in Nigeria.