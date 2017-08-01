Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



PRESS RELEASE:

N1.650bn released to DESOPADEC in July 2017

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has deemed it imperative to explain its financial records of receipt and expenditure as it affects the allocation from the state government for the month of July, 2017.

A total sum of one billion, six hundred and fifty million naira (N1,650,000,000) was released to the Commission by the state government for the month of July, 2017.

A breakdown of the said amount is as follows:

Out of the total sum received, One Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000) is meant for Capital Expenditure: Payment of Contractors, i.e Ethnic and Centralized projects while Six Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N650,000,000) is for Personnel, Overhead and other Operational Costs.

As the Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), I have therefore decided to set the records straight for the proper understanding of members of the public who may have been misled or misinformed about the financial activities in the Commission.

The Commission wishes to remind Deltans, especially those from DESOPADEC mandate areas, that recently members of the Indigenous Contractors Forum, carried out a protest to the commission to demand for payment for completed jobs because the protesters were erroneously informed of an alleged release of the sum of N500 million naira to offset part of the money owed the contractors.

The Commission reaffirms the board and management’s confidence in the governor to reposition the commission to fulfil the mandate of developing the oil and gas communities in Delta State.

Deltans should not be distracted but continue to support the government of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who is irrevocably committed to the overall development of the state.

Signed:

Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, CNA, CrFA

Executive Director

Finance/Administration

DESOPADEC.

