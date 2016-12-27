Delta APC Leader, Senator Francis Okpozo Passes On ***Gov. Okowa, Bashorun Ogieh Mourn 3rd Republic Senator

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –Albert OGRAKA:



Second Republic senator and chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo is dead.

Okpozo, a South-south leader and elderstatesman who hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state died on Monday at the age of 84 years.

He was a fierce voice on national discourse and strong pillars of APC family in Delta state.

Okpozo was the Deputy Speaker Bendel State House of Assembly under the UPN until 1984 when the army seized power before the creation of Delta state and also Chairman Senate Committee on Environment in 1992 after been elected to represent Isoko, Itsekiri, Ijaw Senatorial District in the upper Chamber.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday commiserated with the family of former third Republic Senator, Francis Spanner Okpozo, who died on Monday at the age of 84 years.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Tuesday, in Asaba, said Governor Okowa received with sadness, the death of the Octogenarian politician and former Deputy Speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly, also extended heartfelt condolences to the Isoko Nation, his party, All Progressives Congress, (APC) where he was a member of the Board of Trustees, over the loss.

The statement read, “Governor Okowa recalls that Senator Francis Okpozo was a vocal voice in the Senate and until his death he has remained a consistent critic and commentator on National issues.

“He affirms that the then Senator, served his country and humanity with all his God-given strength and talent, noting that the distinguished Senator was a worthy leader in the Niger Delta.

“We have lost a great man whose contributions to the literary world can best be described as legendary, inspirational and worthy of emulation.

“The late Senator Okpozo, a distinguished lawmaker and elder statesman, will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore urge all who mourn the demise of the late Senator F.S. Okpozo to take solace in the fact that his was a life of integrity and great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the family of the late Distinguished Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo, the Isoko Nation, and the APC on the demise of the erudite Senator.”

He prayed God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his achievements in different areas of national life will always be remembered..

In the ame vein, the Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Samuel Ogieh, JP, KSJI, CNA, who received the news of the death of the Octogenarian politician with shock, described Late Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo as a great politician whose political school of thought became a rallying point for newbreed politicians.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka *News *Literati* Adver