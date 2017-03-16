NAME Gets Atiku’s Commendation, As He Bags Doctorate Degree **Ajimisogbe Vows To Mobilize Nigerians For Atiku

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Nigeria’s former vice president, Alhaji (Dr.) Atiku Abubakar, GCFR, has commended the National Atikulate Movement 4 Emancipation (NAME) in its efforts at sensitizing and mobilizing Nigerians towards the entrenchment of a stable democracy in the country.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said this when the National Chairman of NAME, Adm. Tola O. Ajimisogbe (ACIA), led members of the group on a solidarity support to welcome him to Delta state on the occasion of his conferment with doctorate degree of science (Honoris Causa), at the maiden convocation of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun on Tuesday, March 14.

The former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who elated at the level of support for acknowledged the group’s efforts so far and said, “NAME is now a member of my political family and I will identify with you just as you have identified with me.”

In his response, the National Chairman of NAME, Adm. Tola O. Ajimisogbe (ACIA), thanked Alhaji (Dr.) Atiku Abubakar for finding the group worthy of his blessings and promised to take the campaign of the good works and the dream of His Excellency to restructure Nigeria for sustainable growth and development to the nooks and cranies of the country.

The National Vice Chairman of NAME in charge of Southern Nigeria, Elder Richie Emeni, who was in the entourage of the National Chairman to receive the former Vice President at the Osubi Airport in Warri, further emphasized that he is more confident that incumbent President Muhammadu Bihari will hand over the rein of leadership to Alhaji (Dr.) Atiku Abubakar if he eventually agrees to contest come 2019.



Shortly after the conferment of the doctorate degree of science (Honoris Causa) on Alhaji (Dr.) Atiku Abubakar, the National Chairman of NAME, Adm. Tola O. Ajimisogbe (ACIA), said Atiku’s rising popularity is a sign of his general acceptance by Nigerians to contest in the coming 2019 presidential election.

He said that Atiku’s visit to the state and his recognition of the National Atikulate Movement 4 Emancipation (NAME) has further helped to consolidate on his political success and the clarion call and appeal for him to run for the presidency.

Adm. Tola O. Ajimisogbe said the major focus of NAME was to build a solid support base for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2019 general election, adding that Atiku’s profile as an eligible personality for the 2019 presidential election has been rising in recent times as a result of the sensitization of Nigerians by members of the National Atikulate Movement 4 Emancipation (NAME), a vocal and renown political pressure group which has endorsed Atiku as the right man to take over the job of ruling Nigeria from incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.



