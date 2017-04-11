Bashorun Ogieh Hails Gov. Okowa, NUC, IDU *As DELSU Law Faculty, Oleh Campus Gets Accreditation

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:

The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, JP, KSJI, CNA, has lauded the efforts of the state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the leadership of Isoko Development Union (IDU) and other stakeholders which led to the restoration of full accreditation status to the Faculty of Law, Delta State University, Oleh campus by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Bashorun Ogieh, who gave the commendation, following the recent NUC approval of the institution’s law faculty, described the feat as a “dream come true” which was made possible by the timely intervention of the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, hence the institution can now proceed to admit law students.

He expressed gratitude to the Governor for his proactive leadership approach through prompt injection of adequate resources for the complete upgrade of the law faculty with quality equipment and study materials in terms of e-library updates, standard law books, among others.

While commending the President General of Isoko Development Union (IDU), High Chief Iduh Amadhe who led a delegation to NUC Abuja, he praised the people of Isoko Nation and Deltans in general, who are the major beneficiaries, for providing the enabling environment for the successful accreditation of the law faculty.

Bashorun Ogieh therefore called on the Delta State University authority to see the feat as an additional commitment to improve on high academic demand from the institution.

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

