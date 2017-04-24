Okowa’s Endorsement Is Right Step In Right Direction —Bashorun Askia Ogieh

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, JP, KSJI, CNA, has affirmed that the current endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as as sole candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for 2019 governorship election by the three Senatorial Districts in Delta state is a proof of the outstanding landmark achievements of the state government in delivering democracy dividends across the state.

Bashorun Askia made the affirmation during an enlarged PDP meeting on Saturday, April 22, 2017, hosted by the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan in his Warri home, where the Delta South Senatorial District unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and endorsed him as sole candidate for 2019.

He described governor Okowa as a Pan Delta leader, considering his humble, proactive leadership abilities and good governance initiatives which has turned everywhere in the state to construction sites by using the meagre resources available to government in laying solid foundation for the socio-economic remodelling of the state.

He also praised the human capital development and economic empowerment policies of the Governor Okowa led administration which has transformed the lives of the majority of youths in Delta state.

While revealing that Deltans have resolved to sustain power rotation in the state and allow Delta North to complete her eight years tenure, he appealed to all Deltans at home and in the Diaspora to rally round Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for his re-election in 2019 for the sake of equity, good conscience and natural justice.

He therefore urged all PDP faithful in Delta South Senatorial District to queue behind the Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the state PDP Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and the Delta South PDP Chairman, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba in a bid to keep the party strong and united.

Bashorun Askia further encouraged all PDP faithful in Delta South, Delta North and Delta Central Senatorial Districts respectively to participate actively in the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which will commence on Thursday, 27th April, 2017, and would provide opportunities for Deltans who have attained the age of 18 to register “as a matter of routine until a few months to the 2019 general elections.”

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

