National Security: Ukah Urges FG To Tackle Criminal Activities Of Fulani Herdsmen

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has called on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubakar, to take urgent and proactive steps in disarming Fulani Herdsmen in the state and elsewhere so as to prevent total breakdown of law and order in the country.

Mr. Ukah, in an interview in Asaba, lamented the youths uprising that led to the vandalization of the palace of a royal father and other properties in Abraka communities, adding that the Federal Government and the law enforcement agents are not doing enough to stop the broad daylight slaughtering of innocent farmers across the state.

The Commissioner for Information said that the state government will continue to prevail on the Federal Government to do something very urgent because the situation is taking a different dimension.

According to Mr. Ukah, “The state government will not encourage our people and the youths to take laws into their hands but it is obvious that the police and APC Federal Government have shown sufficient lukewarm attitude towards the arrest and prosecution of the Fulani Herdsmen who are regularly killing our men, raping women and defiling young girls in their farmlands after feeding their cattles with cassava, yams and other cash crops. This development is ridiculous and the state government is worried and concerned about the plight of our people and families affected by the criminal activities of Fulani Herdsmen”.

He stated that the State House of Assembly is currently working on a bill in respect of the criminal activities of Fulani Herdsmen in the state, assuring that by the time the bill is passed, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will not hesitate to sign it into law.

The Commissioner for Information disclosed that the state government will continue to appeal to the people not to take laws into their hands, but the security agents and the Buhari administration must realise that they are foot dragging in this matter which is why some persons are now left with the option of reprisals resulting in the wanton destruction of properties as a way of venting their anger.

It will be recalled that not too long ago, a staff of the Delta State University was murdered in cold blood by the Fulani Herdsmen after they fed their cattles with the deceased cash crops in his farmland.



