ASKIA, OMU, OGOR, AGBADUBA, EDEGWARE, USIGE, IDODO-UMEH, OTHERS ATTEND PDP ISOKO SOUTH CONSTITUENCY 2 PARLEY …As Gov Okowa gets vote of confidence, endorsement for 2nd term.

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Prosper Edo:



OLOMORO – It was a mammoth gathering of PDP Elders, Leaders, Stakeholders and party faithfuls of Isoko South Constituency 2 in a Get – Together meeting at High Chief Dr. Idodo Umeh compound, Olomoro, Isoko South LGA, Delta State.

The gathering afforded the PDP family the opportunity to merry and reflect on the happenings in the party.

Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Sen. Chief Mrs Stella Unuezi Omu, High Chief Dr. Idodo Umeh all spoke in unison in support for true unity among party members, appealing to all members to remain steadfast and sustain the unity in the party.

In an opening remark, the Isoko South PDP LGA Chairman, Mr. Raphael Odorewu expressed deep satisfaction and appreciation to all who honoured the invitation and came. The LGA Chairman used the opportunity to present over 100 members of the APC in Aviara Ward 03 who decamped to the PDP to the Chairman, Delta South Senatorial District Chief Emmanuel Agbaduba. The Delta South Senatorial Chairman on behalf of the State Party Chairman received the decampees.

The Isoko South LGA Chairman recounted how the decampees expressed happiness over the developmental strides of His Excellency the Governor of Delta State Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and thus decided to join the PDP. They were warmly received in an LGA meeting on Thursday 27th April, 2017, at the PDP Secretariat at Oleh by the Aviara Ward 03 Chairman Mr. England Omodero who then presented them to the LGA Chairman who received them on behalf of the Isoko South PDP family.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of PDP faithfuls, Bashorun Askia Ogieh expressed deep satisfaction in the unity in the Party and urge all Party faithfuls to go out and win more people from the opposition parties to the PDP.

A visibly elated Bashorun Askia pledged to join forces with the leadership of any Ward were they have difficulties in wooing opposition parties members to the PDP fold.

The highlight of the ceremony was a resounding vote of confidence passed on Gov Okowa and an endorsement for a second term as Governor of Delta State.

Dignitaries that attended the ceremony include: Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Sen. Stella Omu, Hon Leo Ogor, Dr. Eddy Ugboma, Hon Bino Owhede, High Chief Dr. Idodo Umeh, Barr Chief Mike Edegware, Chief Mike Usige, Sir Ayodele Othihiwa, Michael Akpobire, Hon Obaro Godspower, Samuel Askia Jr., Dr Godwin Adolor, Mrs Catherine Ilolo, Atonuje Ajiri, Prof. Abednego Ekoko, Chief Gabriel Erueme, Chief Mike Okah, Sese Omu, Hon Chief Alade Odiri, Hon Kingsley Karo and many others.



Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

