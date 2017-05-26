Dame Okowa Establishes 9th Sickle Cell Clinic In Delta *Cautions Against Stigmatization

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Wife of the governor of Delta state and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, has lauded sons and daughters of Ughelli South local government area for their contribution towards the successful establishment of the Sickle Cell clinic at the General Hospital in Otu-Jeremi.

Dame Edith Okowa, who said her determination to contribute to the well being of the society as a result of her passion for people with sickle cell anaemia, also expressed confidence on the level of sensitization and education of Deltans by the 05 Initiative, which have yielded impressive results.

Speaking shortly after the commissioning and handing over of the Sickle Cell Clinic to the Delta state government on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South local government area, the First Lady emphasized on the need to halt all forms of discriminatory acts towards people living with the disorder.

“They are geniuses and should not be left without proper education. I have passion for sickle cell anaemic disorder.”

According to her, the areas of help by the 05 Initiative include visits to prisons, orphanage homes, the less privileged women and clothing the naked”, adding the that “There is the need to sow seed to save lives and be remembered for such good.”

In her welcome address, the Director General of 05 Initiative, Mrs. Kevwe Agas, who appealed to men and women of goodwill to support the project, disclosed that the office of Her Excellency does not have a budget but have devised means to ensure that the campaign to curb Sickle Cell disorder prevalence in the state is sustained.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge in his goodwill message revealed that the Sickle Cell Foundation through its National Director, Dr. Annette Akinsete has hatched out plans to train health workers in public and private health facilities on prevention and management of sicle cell disorders in Delta state, which he said “will boost the quality of care our clients would receive at the commissioned clinics.”

According to him, “Medical science has cleared the air conclusively that SCD is not as a result of incarnation of evil spirit but a genetic disorder that can be managed medically to a high degree of effectiveness.”

He therefore called on those aspiring to get married to ensure that they undergo all recommended tests and counseling before marriage. He also called on mothers who have “success children” (SS) to avail themselves to the facilities for effective management of their child and wards. He added that the state Ministry of Health is currently monitoring the performance of the clinics since commissioning.

In their counsel, Medical Director, Dr. Ojo, Dr. Tuoyo, Retired Nurse Emechete and Mr. Anderson Igho who respectively spoke on the importance of nutrition, prevention and types of laboratory tests for sickle cell cell disorders emphasized on the need for the children with disorders to always eat food that contains protein, calcium, vitamins as well as vegetables, fruits, regular drinking of water, exposure to Vitamin D and avoid meat with fat.

They also pointed out that knowing ones genotype before marital engagements would help to curtail the prevalence of the disorder, which they say the founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa is presently tackling with the establishment of sickle cell clinics in various hospitals across the state.

Preliminary data of number of persons registered in the commissioned sickle cell clinics:

Central Hospital, Agbor, commissioned on September 21, 2015 (192)

Central Hospital Ughelli on November 20, 2015 (216)

Central Hospital Sapele on March 07, 2016 (155)

Central Hospital Oleh on May 30, 2016 (42)

Central Hospital Kwale on August 09, 2016 (215)

Eku Baptist Government Hospital on November 23, 2016 (57)

General Hospital Patani on November 24, 2016 (32)

General Hospital Koko on March 02, 2017 (10)

General Hospital Otu-Jeremi on May 25, 2017



