BREAKING: Makarfi Wins @ Supreme Court *Gov. Okowa Says Judgement Is Victory For Democracy

The Supreme Court has declared the Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as validly constituted.

The 3-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour in the judgement ruled that Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff ceases to be the party’s national chairman and ordered Ahmed Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.

Both men have been at loggerheads since May 21 2016 when Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was purportedly removed at the party’s convention held in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Supreme Court judgement which was in their favour.

Reacting to the judgement in Asaba today (Wednesday, 12/07/17) shortly after the delivery of the judgement by the five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, Governor Okowa in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu lauded the Supreme Court for the sound ruling which has put to an end the protracted leadership crisis that has bedeviled the party, described as the biggest political party in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Governor said, “I on behalf of the good people of Delta State, home of the PDP, congratulate the Senator Markafi-led PDP for the victory recorded today at the Supreme Court. It has been a tortuous journey for the party but, I am glad that the Supreme Court has put the crisis to an end. I congratulate members of our great party particularly the National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and members of the National Caretaker Committee for this well deserved victory. It is a victory for the Board of Trustees, Governors Forum of the party, National Assembly Caucus, State Chairmen’s forum and other stakeholders.”

“This judgement is victory for Democracy because, the Judiciary had always proven their independence and wisdom, it is a reawakening for our great party to provide the much needed leadership for our country, Nigeria. It was a case of PDP Vs PDP, so, we should remain united and committed to the slogan of the PDP – power to the people.”

“As the biggest political party in Africa despite losing the Presidential elections in 2015, it is time for us to rebuild our house, remain united, accommodate those who are leaving other political parties to the party that is truly democratic and believes in the rule of law, a political party that has the interest of the common man on the street at heart and continue to ensure that the best is achieved for the country.”

“I commend the Judiciary for its commitment to setting precedence that will sustain Nigeria’s democracy; I commend all Nigerians for their prayers while the internal rumbling lasted and I give glory to God for ensuring that democratic tenets are consolidated in the country.”

Governor Okowa urged members of the party to be accommodating to any Nigerian who wishes to join the party, noting, “the umbrella is large enough to accommodate any Nigerian, it is a party Nigerians are happy to identify with.”

