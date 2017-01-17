Bashorun Ogieh Gets Encomiums For Sponsoring Isoko Health Foundation Medical Fair

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Prosper EDO :



The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, JP, KSJI, CNA, has lauded the patriotism of the organizers of Isoko Health Foundation Medical Fair for attending to the health challenges of Isoko people.

Bashorun Ogieh stated this during a thank you visit by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Dr. Lawrence Adu, represented by a member of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Emmanuel Ajiri Ojo, today 17th January, 2017.

Recall that in May 2016, Bashorun Askia Ogieh sponsored the Isoko Health Foundation Medical Fair where free medical treatment for Isoko people was carried out at Owhelogbo and Uzere as host communities respectively.

The DESOPADEC EDFA acknowledged the visit and commended the patriotism of members of the organisation who have painstakingly put together huge financial and human resources to allay the health challenges of the Isoko people.

“I was impressed to hear from beneficiaries about the benefits of the Free Health Programme. Because of the benefits of the programme on the health of the Isoko people, I have decided to continue to partner this organization in subsequent Medical Fair”, the UDU 1 of Uzere Kingdom declared.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a letter of appreciation to Bashorun Askia Ogieh for sponsoring the 2nd Edition of the Medical Fair.

