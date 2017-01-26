Ezenyili Seeks Govt, Private Sector Cooperation In Promoting Industrialization

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



An Asaba-based industrialist, Chief Chinedu Ezenyili, has called for cooperation between the government and the private sector in promoting industrialization in the country.

Chief Ezenyili, who is the Ide of Oko in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State, said such cooperation and venture would pave the way for the expected solute ion to the subsisting recession in the country.

He made the submission while speaking with the press shortly after he was honoured with the prestigious Award as the South-South Best Customer of the Year for Dangote Cement, in Lagos recently.

Chief Chinedu Ezenyili, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Chinedu and Sons, investment Nigeria Limited, said Nigeria requires joint efforts in tackling the economic crises and expressed the hope that the government will find it worthwhile to continue to work with the private sector in order to move the country forward.

He lauded the efforts of the President, Dangote Group (Dangote Cement) Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), in championing local industrialization and expressed the hope that his efforts would help enhance the fortunes of the country.

The Ide Oko said the award will spur him into further commitment to the promotion of the Dangote Group in the country, adding that his company, Chinedu and Sons, was happy to be partner in progress with the DANGOTE Group.

