Royal Sacrilege: 14-Year Old Girl Raped In Palace? ***Police Trail Suspects, As Women Protest Idumuje-Ugboko Stool

Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Delta State Police Command have mounted a manhunt for one of the Princes in Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North local government area, for allegedly defiling a 14-year old Princess in the palace.

The suspect, who is currently on the run, allegedly perpetrated the act, which was reportedly covered up by eminent persons in the palace. In addition, the persons who allegedly conspired to cover up the case, are now wanted by the police.

Police sources revealed that following a petition written by one Prince Walters Eziashi, alleging that the act was brought to the knowledge of members of the royal family, who concealed the act and took the girl to St Joseph’s Hospital Asaba for treatment, police have spread their dragnet to catch the principal culprit and others.

According to the source, one of the suspects arrested over complicity in the matter, confirmed that the matter was resolved within the royal family.

According to police sources, Prince Mbanefo Nwoko, told the police to their amazement that the 14-year old consented to the rape hence the matter was “settled” in the palace, adding that “Police now suspect that Mbanefo and others have a case to answer for their complicity in attempts to cover the rape”.

The source told the police that the initial suspect, who was set up through the conspiracy involving Prince Nonso, Princess Uzor Nwoko, Princes Obiajulu, Ejimofor and Kachi Nwoko was fined four goats and other traditional items, to appease the gods and cleanse the palace.

But facts have emerged that the man who was fined is different from the suspect who committed the crime.

The police source told the press that several attempts made to arrest all the suspects were resisted by armed youths in the palace, who threatened violence and to burn the police van, adding that the only one suspect arrested so far was the outcome of reinforcement by the police.

“We are still looking for the suspects to answer charges of alleged group rape of the 14-year old girl”, the police source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPR0), Mr. Andrew Aniemeka, when contacted, confirmed that police were still investigating the case and making efforts to arrest the principal suspect.

He said police will inform the press of the outcome of the investigation at the end.

Meanwhile, activities in Idumuje-Ugboko have nosedived as women embarked on series of protests by women over the Idumuje-Ugboko royal stool.

Fear and apprehension now characterized Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North local government area, as the women group of contending parties in the Obiship stool last week took the streets and invoked curses against perceived opponents.

The development has forced many indoors, thus affecting social and economic activities in the town.

The community was factionalized after the death of His Royal Majesty (HRM) Obi Albert Nwoko 111, following the emergence of two contenders to the throne, namely Chukwunonso Nwoko and Uche Nwoko.

Reliable palace source revealed that as a result of continue stiff opposition, princes loyal to the crown prince, Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko, summoned some women from the royal family and push them to the streets to rain curses on those opposing the installation of Nonso Nwoko as successor to the throne.

“Some of the women did not know why they were summoned but were compelled to join others in the procession to curse those opposing Nonso”, another source said.

However, as early as 6 am the next day, opposing women from the royal family also mobilized others and women form Umuologbo royal family on a retaliatory mission.

It was gathered that the women matched round the palace and other streets, identifying some opponents and also invoking curses on them, indicating that if steps are not taking, the kingdom will break down into anarchy as opposing groups gear up for confrontation

Since the development last week, indigenes are now keeping to themselves and social and economic activities are being affected as they refuse to relate with one another on the strength of the curses.

“As it stands, every Idumuje-Ugboko person is now cursed depending on whether you are supporting Nonso or supporting Uche as their respective supporter’s rain curses on each other. Only those on the fence will escape the curse in this ancient kingdom”, a community chief told the press.

The immediate past President General of Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union (IUDU), Prince Walters Eziashi, confirmed the story, accusing some palace urchins of being responsible for the protests.

He expressed the belief that the protests were an off-shoot of the lingering kingship tussle and the arrest of one of the Princes for the offence of compounding felony due to his involvement in mediating in a case of rape involving a Prince and a 14-year old girl in the palace, recently.

