MAKU PRESENTS N3.7bn BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR WARRI NORTH LGA

· by · in Budget, Finance Matters, For The Records. ·

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA: 

Executive Chairman, Warri North LGA, Hon. Eyituoyor Francis Maku


Executive Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Hon. Eyituoyor Francis Maku, has presented the 2017 draft estimate of the Council Area to the legislative arm.

This years’ budget which is hinged on Governor Okowa’s SMART agenda is tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Growth.”

The total estimate amount of N3,736,128,907.89 with Capital Estimate of N1,034,950,000,00, Recurrent Estimate of N2,701,178,902.89, and sectoral allocation, has administration taking N1, 849,921,715.44, economic, N876, 190,793.45, social, N862, 851,704.00, and others, N142, 387,010.00.

According to the Council boss, this years’ estimate, which has a decline of 16% compared to last year’s budget reflects the current economic realities in the country.

The leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Oritsejafor, lauded the executive for the prompt presentation of the Council’s 2017 Budget and sued for its sustenance in subsequent budgets, and assured the House co-operation in the speedy passage of the budget.

Leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Oritsejafor with the Clerk, Mr. Oloma Eyewuoma


Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.
All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online
Visit Us @:
http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com&nbsp;
Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com 
Phone: +234 8037 644 337 
Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) – 
E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

*News *Literati* Adverts

*News *Literati* Adverts

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s