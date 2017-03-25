MAKU PRESENTS N3.7bn BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR WARRI NORTH LGA

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Executive Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Hon. Eyituoyor Francis Maku, has presented the 2017 draft estimate of the Council Area to the legislative arm.

This years’ budget which is hinged on Governor Okowa’s SMART agenda is tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Growth.”

The total estimate amount of N3,736,128,907.89 with Capital Estimate of N1,034,950,000,00, Recurrent Estimate of N2,701,178,902.89, and sectoral allocation, has administration taking N1, 849,921,715.44, economic, N876, 190,793.45, social, N862, 851,704.00, and others, N142, 387,010.00.

According to the Council boss, this years’ estimate, which has a decline of 16% compared to last year’s budget reflects the current economic realities in the country.

The leader of the House, Hon. Solomon Oritsejafor, lauded the executive for the prompt presentation of the Council’s 2017 Budget and sued for its sustenance in subsequent budgets, and assured the House co-operation in the speedy passage of the budget.



